Biden Says He Sees Gas Prices Coming Down In 2022
Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said in a town hall meeting that gas prices may come down sometime next year.
"My guess is you'll start to see gas prices come down as we go into next year in 2022," Biden said on Thursday during a CNN town hall.
Biden added that he does not see anything happening in the meantime that will substantially lower gas prices.