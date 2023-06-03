UrduPoint.com

Biden Says He Will Sign Debt Limit Bill On Saturday, Averting US Default

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Biden Says He Will Sign Debt Limit Bill on Saturday, Averting US Default

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will sign the debt limit bill on Saturday thereby averting the US government defaulting on its financial obligations that would otherwise occur on June 5.

"I want to thank the members of Congress who voted to pass this agreement, which I'm going to sign tomorrow to become the law," Biden said on Friday evening.

