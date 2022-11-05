Biden Says His Planned Meeting With Oil Companies Not Set Up Yet - Press Pool

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) President Joe Biden told reporters that his anticipated meeting with representatives from US oil companies has not been set up yet, the White House press pool reported.

"Nothing is set up," Biden said on Friday when asked when he will meet with oil companies.

Biden has been urging the oil companies to lower gasoline prices for US consumers at the pump, highlighting that many of the energy firms are making record profits.

Biden most recently warned that he will have a team meet with US lawmakers to look into possibly increasing taxes on profits made by the oil companies in the United States if they do not cooperate to help lower gasoline prices.

The US president has released significant amount of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and could possibly continue doing so during the winter after unsuccessfully trying to get the Saudi-led OPEC+ group of countries to delay a decision to cut production last month.

Gasoline at the pump in the United States reached a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June but has come down since to an average of below $4 per gallon.