Biden Says His Policies if Passed Will Reduce Inflation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) President Joe Biden said during a CNN town hall event that his economic policies if passed by Congress will reduce inflation.

"If we pass the other two things I'm trying to get done, we will in fact reduce inflation," Biden said on Wednesday.

Biden added that the US economy is "picking up significantly."

The Biden administration crafted a $4.5 trillion Build Back Better plan that it claims would fund decades of economic growth, create new jobs and keep prices low.