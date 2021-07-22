UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says His Policies If Passed Will Reduce Inflation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 07:10 AM

Biden Says His Policies if Passed Will Reduce Inflation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) President Joe Biden said during a CNN town hall event that his economic policies if passed by Congress will reduce inflation.

"If we pass the other two things I'm trying to get done, we will in fact reduce inflation," Biden said on Wednesday.

Biden added that the US economy is "picking up significantly."

The Biden administration crafted a $4.5 trillion Build Back Better plan that it claims would fund decades of economic growth, create new jobs and keep prices low.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Congress Event Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Algeria exchange E ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Tunisia exchange E ..

8 hours ago

DEWA issues Handbook of Electricity and Water Cons ..

12 hours ago

5th Al Dhaid Date Festival kicks off tomorrow

15 hours ago

UAE announces 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 1,484 reco ..

16 hours ago

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.