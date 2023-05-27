Biden Says Hopes to Know 'By Tonight' Whether Deal Reached on Raising US Debt Limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters he hopes to know by Friday night whether a deal has been reached with Republican leaders in Congress to raise the US debt limit, according to a White House Press Pool report.

"I'm hopeful we'll know by tonight whether we are going to be able to have a deal," Biden said as quoted by the press pool on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States was set to default on its financial obligations on June 5 if Biden and Republican lawmakers failed to reach a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling.