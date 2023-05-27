UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Hopes To Know 'By Tonight' Whether Deal Reached On Raising US Debt Limit

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Biden Says Hopes to Know 'By Tonight' Whether Deal Reached on Raising US Debt Limit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden told reporters he hopes to know by Friday night whether a deal has been reached with Republican leaders in Congress to raise the US debt limit, according to a White House Press Pool report.

"I'm hopeful we'll know by tonight whether we are going to be able to have a deal," Biden said as quoted by the press pool on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States was set to default on its financial obligations on June 5 if Biden and Republican lawmakers failed to reach a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

White House United States June Congress

Recent Stories

UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

UAE qualify for 2023 ANOC World Beach Games

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting ..

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

4 hours ago
 Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

4 hours ago
 Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile pho ..

Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

4 hours ago
 UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

4 hours ago
 Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents maste ..

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.