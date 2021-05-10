Biden Says in Coming Months US Economy to See Fastest Growth in 40 Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The US economy will likely see its fastest growth in four decades in the months to come, though the rate of expansion might not be smooth throughout, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"Forecasts have projected that we will see the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years to come in coming months, and we're moving in the right direction," Biden told a news conference.

"Let's be clear our economic plan is working. I never said, nor seriously ever suggested, that climbing out of the deep deep hole our economy is in would be simple."

But he cautioned that there might be bumpy patches in the growth, evidenced by the sharp slowdown in jobs growth in April versus March.