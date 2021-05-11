UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says In Coming Months US Economy To See Fastest Growth In 40 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:00 AM

Biden Says in Coming Months US Economy to See Fastest Growth in 40 Years

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The US economy will likely see its fastest growth in four decades in the months to come, though the rate of expansion might not be smooth throughout, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"Forecasts have projected that we will see the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years to come in coming months, and we're moving in the right direction," Biden told a news conference.

But he cautioned that there might be bumpy patches in the growth, evidenced by the sharp slowdown in jobs growth in April versus March.

"Let's be clear our economic plan is working. I never said, nor seriously ever suggested, that climbing out of the deep deep hole our economy is in would be simple," he said.

The US economy expanded at an annual rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of the year after shrinking 3.

5 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19 lockdowns which left 21 million people unemployed between March and April.

More than a year into the pandemic, restoring jobs growth has been one of the biggest headaches of policymakers. The April jobs report, for instance, showed just 266,000 positions being created versus forecasts for 1.0 million new jobs.

The Federal Reserve has forecast an economic growth of 6.5 percent for all of 2021 although it said it does not expect "full employment" - defined by a monthly unemployment rate of 4.0 percent or lower - before 2023. Unemployment stood at 6.1 percent in April.

Biden said his administration would also enforce more tightly labor rules denying financial assistance for those who turned down work offered to them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

March April 2020 All Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

51 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

Biden, NATO Allies Discuss Boosting Cooperation in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.