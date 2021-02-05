UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says January Jobs Report Indicates US Economy 'Still In Trouble'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:20 PM

Biden Says January Jobs Report Indicates US Economy 'Still in Trouble'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The January jobs report reveals that the US economy is "still in trouble," President Joe Biden said during a press conference on Friday.

"The January job numbers came out today, now while we're grateful for everyone that found work and is earning a paycheck, it's very clear our economy is still in trouble," Biden told reporters.

"The January job numbers came out today, now while we're grateful for everyone that found work and is earning a paycheck, it's very clear our economy is still in trouble," Biden said during a press conference.

The monthly jobs report shows that 49,000 jobs were added in January, dropping the US unemployment rate to 6.

3 percent.

However, Biden noted that ten million people in the United States are still out of work and four million have been out of work for six months or longer.

Biden also said 15 million individuals in the United States are behind on rental payments and 24 million adults and 12 million children are food insecure.

In addition, Biden said the Republican coronavirus relief proposal does not do enough to address the crisis in the United States, so he plans to act fast without their support.

Congressional Republicans oppose the Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Ten Senate Republicans met with Biden earlier this week to lay out their $600 billion relief plan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Senate Job United States January Democrats National University Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

56 minutes ago

Lebanese Health Ministry of Approves Use of Russia ..

10 minutes ago

Ton-up Root says England need 600-700 in India Tes ..

10 minutes ago

Merkel: Differences on Nord Stream 2 in West Not S ..

11 minutes ago

Six More US Companies Will Surge Manufacturing At- ..

11 minutes ago

Muslim Institute organises walk to mark Kashmir So ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.