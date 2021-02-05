Biden Says January Jobs Report Indicates US Economy 'Still in Trouble'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The January jobs report reveals that the US economy is "still in trouble," President Joe Biden said during a press conference on Friday.

"The January job numbers came out today, now while we're grateful for everyone that found work and is earning a paycheck, it's very clear our economy is still in trouble," Biden told reporters.

The monthly jobs report shows that 49,000 jobs were added in January, dropping the US unemployment rate to 6.

3 percent.

However, Biden noted that ten million people in the United States are still out of work and four million have been out of work for six months or longer.

Biden also said 15 million individuals in the United States are behind on rental payments and 24 million adults and 12 million children are food insecure.

In addition, Biden said the Republican coronavirus relief proposal does not do enough to address the crisis in the United States, so he plans to act fast without their support.

Congressional Republicans oppose the Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Ten Senate Republicans met with Biden earlier this week to lay out their $600 billion relief plan.