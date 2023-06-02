Biden Says Looking Forward to Signing Bill Raising Debt Ceiling Bill 'as Soon as Possible'

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said, following the passing of the Federal spending and debt limit bill in the Senate, that he was looking forward to signing it "as soon as possible" and addressing the American people on Friday.

"Tonight, Senators from both parties voted to protect the hard-earned economic progress we have made and prevent a first-ever default by the United States. Together, they demonstrated once more that America is a nation that pays its bills and meets its obligations ” and always will be ... Our work is far from finished, but this agreement is a critical step forward, and a reminder of what's possible when we act in the best interests of our country. I look forward to signing this bill into law as soon as possible and addressing the American people directly tomorrow," Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

The president reiterated that the bill "is a big win for our economy and the American people," adding that "it protects the core pillars of my Investing in America agenda that is creating good jobs across the country, fueling a resurgence in manufacturing, rebuilding our infrastructure, and advancing clean energy."

"It safeguards peoples' health care and retirement security, protecting bedrock programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. It protects vital investments in hardworking families that help make our country strong ” from child care and education, to public safety and Meals on Wheels. It protects my student debt relief plan for hardworking borrowers. And it honors America's sacred obligation to our veterans by fully funding veterans' medical care," the statement read.