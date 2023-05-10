Biden Says Meetings With Congressional Leaders 'Productive,' US Will Not Default

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) President Joe Biden said his meeting with congressional leaders earlier on Tuesday about raising the debt ceiling was productive and the United States will not default on its debt obligations.

"I just finished.

I thought a productive meeting with congressional leadership about the path forward to make sure America does not default," Biden said on Tuesday evening. "I'm pleased, but not surprised to hear Republican minority leader of the United States Senate saying at our meeting that the United States is not going to default. Never has, never will. And he's absolutely correct."

Biden added that he will meet again with congressional leaders on Friday.