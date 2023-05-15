Biden Says No Progress on Debt Ceiling Talks With Congressional Leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden said on Monday there has been no progress in talks on raising debt ceiling with Congressional leaders

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday there has been no progress in talks on raising debt ceiling with Congressional leaders.

"No," Biden told reporters when asked where there was any progress.

Separately, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN that they are still "far apart" in the budget talks. He stated that it "seems like they want a default more than a deal."

McCarthy said that a deal should be done by this weekend in order "to have a timeline to be able to pass it in both houses."