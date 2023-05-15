UrduPoint.com

Biden Says No Updates On Debt Ceiling Talks With Congressional Leaders

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Biden Says No Updates on Debt Ceiling Talks With Congressional Leaders

US President Joe Biden said on Monday there have been no updates on his talks with Congressional leaders regarding raising the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday there have been no updates on his talks with Congressional leaders regarding raising the debt ceiling.

"No," Biden told reporters when asked whether there were any updates on the talks.

Separately, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN that they are still "far apart" in the budget talks.

He stated that it "seems like they want a default more than a deal."

McCarthy said that a deal should be done by this weekend in order "to have a timeline to be able to pass it in both houses."

The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal that would avert an unprecedented national default as early as June.

Biden told the White House press pool on Saturday that the talks were "moving along" but the "crunch point" had not been reached yet.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget White House June Congress

Recent Stories

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

36 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

36 minutes ago
 Transporters demand compensation for losses incurr ..

Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

36 minutes ago
 61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

36 minutes ago
 Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

36 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.