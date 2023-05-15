Biden Says No Updates on Debt Ceiling Talks With Congressional Leaders

US President Joe Biden said on Monday there have been no updates on his talks with Congressional leaders regarding raising the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Monday there have been no updates on his talks with Congressional leaders regarding raising the debt ceiling.

"No," Biden told reporters when asked whether there were any updates on the talks.

Separately, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told CNN that they are still "far apart" in the budget talks.

He stated that it "seems like they want a default more than a deal."

McCarthy said that a deal should be done by this weekend in order "to have a timeline to be able to pass it in both houses."

The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal that would avert an unprecedented national default as early as June.

Biden told the White House press pool on Saturday that the talks were "moving along" but the "crunch point" had not been reached yet.