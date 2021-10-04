UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Not Raising Debt Limit Can Undermine US Dollar As World Reserve Currency

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:06 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that if the debt limit will not be raised it will result in many detrimental consequences for the country's financial system, including undermining of both the dollar as the world's reserve currency and Treasury securities

"This is going to undermine the safety of US Treasury securities, and it will threaten the reserve status of the dollar as the world's currency that the world relies on. American credit rating will be downgraded, interest rates will rise for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, borrowing," Biden said during his remarks at the White House.

Biden also said that the fact that the Republicans in Congress refuse to raise the debt limit is "reckless and dangerous."

