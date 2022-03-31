Biden Says Oil Firms Exploiting Situation, Reluctant to Boost Supply Amid Price Hike

(@FahadShabbir)

Some US oil companies are exploiting the situation and do not want to increase supply because high prices mean higher profits, President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Some US oil companies are exploiting the situation and do not want to increase supply because high prices mean higher profits, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"For US oil companies that are recording their largest profits in years, they have a choice: one, they can put those profits to productive use by producing more oil, restarting idle wells, or producing on the sites they are already leasing, giving the American people a break by passing some of the savings on to their customers and lowering the price at the pump or they can - as some of them are doing - exploit the situation," Biden said.