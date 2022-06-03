(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the latest OPEC+ decision to boost oil output is positive, but he does "not know whether it's enough" to address the problem of supply shortages.

"What I recently read when talking to my team that they (OPEC+) acknowledged that there is an oil shortage and they have made an announcement of late that they're going to increase production.

So, I don't know enough to know whether it's enough but I know it's positive," Biden said during a press briefing.