Biden Says OPEC+ Output Boost Positive, But Does Not Know Whether It's Enough
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 09:26 PM
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that the latest OPEC+ decision to boost oil output is positive, but he does "not know whether it's enough" to address the problem of supply shortages
"What I recently read when talking to my team that they (OPEC+) acknowledged that there is an oil shortage and they have made an announcement of late that they're going to increase production.
So, I don't know enough to know whether it's enough but I know it's positive," Biden said during a press briefing.