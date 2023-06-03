Biden Says Passing Debt Ceiling Deal Was 'Critical,' US Averted Economic Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The passing of legislation in Congress earlier this week to raise the United States' debt ceiling was "critical" and averted an economic crisis and collapse, President Joe Biden said in a statement on passage of the budget amendment.

"Passing this budget agreement was critical. The stakes could not have been higher," Biden said on Friday.

"We averted an economic crisis and an economic collapse."

Earlier this week, US lawmakers passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, an agreement reached between Biden and House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for limited fiscal reforms.

The United States could have defaulted on its financial obligations as soon as next week if an agreement were not finalized by then, according to the Treasury Department.