UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Prepared To Have Separate Talks On Spending, Not Under Threat Of Default

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 04:00 AM

Biden Says Prepared to Have Separate Talks on Spending, Not Under Threat of Default

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) President Joe Biden said that he told congressional leaders he is prepared to have separate negotiations on spending priorities, but not at the risk of the United States defaulting on its debt.

"I told congressional leaders I'm prepared to begin a separate discussion about my budget, spending priorities, but not under the threat of default," Biden said on Tuesday after meeting with congressional leaders to discuss raising the debt limit.

