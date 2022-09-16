Biden Says Rail Strike Could Lead to 'Real Economic Crisis,' Paralyze Supply Chains

The United States would face a "real economic crisis" and bring supply chains to a halt unless an agreement with railroad unions was reached to avert a nationwide strike, President Joe Biden said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The United States would face a "real economic crisis" and bring supply chains to a halt unless an agreement with railroad unions was reached to avert a nationwide strike, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

"If in fact, they (freight raidroads) have gone on strike, the supply chains in this country would have come to a screeching halt. We would have seen a real economic crisis," Biden told CBS in an interview.

On Thursday, Biden announced that a tentative deal had been reached between several unions and freight railroad companies that would allow the industry to operate effectively as a vital part of the US economy.

The deal provides for a 24% increase of rail workers' wages over the next five years, an improvement in their working conditions, and a cap on the cost that rail workers pay for healthcare.

The tentative agreement with the unions, which collectively represent approximately 60,000 rail workers, averts a potential nationwide strike, which was scheduled for Friday.

The US Chamber of Commerce warned earlier that a potential rail strike would lead to an "economic disaster" and called on Congress to be prepared to intervene.