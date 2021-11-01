WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The refusal of Russia and Saudi Arabia, or any other major oil producers, to increase oil output would be wrong, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"The idea that Russia and Saudi Arabia and other major producers are not going to pump more oil so people can have more gasoline to get to and from work for example is not right," Biden told reporters following the G20 summit in Rome.