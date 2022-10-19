UrduPoint.com

Biden Says SPR Release Not Politically Motivated, It's Decision To Ensure Domestic Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his decision to release additional oil from the strategic petroleum reserve was not politically motivated but necessary to ensure US domestic supply needs are met.

"No it's not," Biden said when asked the midterm elections motivated his decision.

"It is making sure there's enough oil that's been pumped by the companies so that we have the ability to be able to produce enough gas that we need here at home, oil we need here at home."

On Tuesday, the White House said the Energy Department is issuing a Notice of Sale for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December.

