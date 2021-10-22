Biden Says There May Be Change to Lower Gas Prices, Depends on Action From Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said there may be an opportunity to lower gas prices in the United States but it depends on actions from Saudi Arabia.

"There's a possibility to be able to bring it down, depends a little bit on Saudi Arabia and a few other things," Biden said on Thursday.

Biden said there are a lot of negotiations and "middle Eastern folks" who want to talk to him, but he's not sure he will talk to them. Biden added that oil supply has been withheld by OPEC.