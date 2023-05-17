UrduPoint.com

Biden Says To Be In Constant Contact With Team On Debt Ceiling Negotiations While At G7

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is going to be in constant contact with his team about the debt ceiling negotiations while he is at the G7 summit in Japan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is going to be in constant contact with his team about the debt ceiling negotiations while he is at the G7 summit in Japan.

"I'll be in constant contact with my team while I'm at the G7 and I'll be in close touch with (House) Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy and other (congressional) leaders as well," Biden said during a press briefing when delivering remarks on preventing a first-ever government default.

