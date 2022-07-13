UrduPoint.com

Biden Says To Do 'Everything' To Lower Fuel Prices, Including More US Oil Reserve Release

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022

Biden Says to Do 'Everything' to Lower Fuel Prices, Including More US Oil Reserve Release

President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to do everything within his power to lower US fuel pump prices which have not come down accordingly with crude oil prices, saying he would continue releasing emergency oil reserves to add to supply.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to do everything within his power to lower US fuel pump prices which have not come down accordingly with crude oil prices, saying he would continue releasing emergency oil reserves to add to supply.

"I will continue to do everything I can to bring down the price of gas," Biden said in a statement released by the White House. "I will continue my historic release of oil from our strategic petroleum reserve."

A gallon of unleaded gasoline, the most in-demand fuel product at US pumps, averaged $4.63 on Wednesday, versus the record high of $5.01 a month ago. US crude oil prices, meanwhile, have fallen 20% from around $120 a barrel a month ago to just under $100 now.

