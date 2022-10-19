UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Told Team To Prepare For Strategic Petroleum Reserve Releases In Months Ahead

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 11:12 PM

US President Joe Biden on Monday said he told his team to prepare for potential future releases from the national Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the months ahead if need be as part of the administration's attempt to address high oil prices

"Independent analysts have confirmed that drawdowns from the reserve so far have played a big role in bringing down oil prices. So, we're going to continue the responsible use of that national asset," Biden said during remarks on lowering gas prices.

"I've told my team to be prepared to look for further releases in the months ahead if needed. We're calling it a 'ready and release' plan."

The plan allows the United States to move quickly to prevent oil price spikes and respond to international events, Biden added.

On Tuesday, the White House said the Energy Department is issuing a Notice of Sale for 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to be delivered in December.

