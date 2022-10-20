Biden Says Truss Resignation Not Consequential for US Economy

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will not be "that consequential" in terms of the US economy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the resignation of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will not be "that consequential" in terms of the US economy.

"No, I don't think that is that consequential," Biden told reporters on the South Lawn when asked about the implications of her resignation for the US economy.

Biden also said that Truss was "a great partner on Russia and Ukraine."

Truss resigned on Thursday after just 44 days in office - the shortest tenure of a prime minister in British history.