Biden Says US Economy Created Over 1.3Mln New Jobs During His First 100 Days In Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) President Joe Biden said the US economy had created more than 1.3 million new jobs during his first 100 days in office.

"In the process, the economy created more than 1.3 million new jobs in 100 days," Biden said on Wednesday in his first address to a joint session of Congress. "More new jobs in the first 100 days than any president on record."

