Biden Says US Has 'Long Way To Go' Despite Huge Jobs Creation in His First 2 Months

President Joe Biden said on Friday US employment and economic recovery still had a long way to go from the COVID-19 despite his administration creating a record of nearly 1.4 million jobs in its first two months

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) President Joe Biden said on Friday US employment and economic recovery still had a long way to go from the COVID-19 despite his administration creating a record of nearly 1.4 million jobs in its first two months.

"The first two months of our administration has seen more new jobs created than in the first two months in any administration in history," Biden told a news conference. "But we still have a long way to go to get our economy back on track after the worst economic and job crisis in nearly a century."

The president said there were 8.4 million fewer US jobs now than in March 2020, before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He also forecast the creation of 19 million jobs if a $2 trillion infrastructure development package he announced this week is passed.