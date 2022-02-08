UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Looking At Opportunities To Make Up For Lost LNG From Russia

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 02:30 AM

Biden Says US Looking At Opportunities to Make Up For Lost LNG From Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said his administration is looking into developing alternative energy supplies for Europe to make up for the potential loss of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia due to possible sanctions imposed by the West over the Ukraine situation.

"We are looking at opportunities to make up for lost gas, LNG from Russia," Biden said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday. "We think we could make up a significant portion that would be lost."

The United States and its European partners have mulled sanctions targeting Russia's energy supplies over the situation in Ukraine. The Biden administration has recently been encouraging major energy producers to increase production. However, US media previously reported that sanctions on Russian energy is off the table for now.

