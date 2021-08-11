UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Made Clear To OPEC Production Cuts Made During Pandemic Should Be Reversed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his administration made clear to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that oil production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economy continues to recover.

"We also made clear to OPEC, the major oil exporting nations of the world, that the production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economy recovers in order to lower prices for consumers," Biden said.

