Biden Says US to Cancel $130Mln in Debt for 7,400 Student Borrowers - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US government will cancel $130 million in debt for 7,400 student borrowers in Colorado who were lied to and ended up with significant amounts of debt, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The US government will cancel $130 million in debt for 7,400 student borrowers in Colorado who were lied to and ended up with significant amounts of debt, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

"Today, we are taking another significant step to deliver on that promise by canceling $130 million in debt for 7,400 student borrowers who attended CollegeAmerica in Colorado. These borrowers were lied to, ripped off and saddled with mountains of debt," Biden said in a statement.

The Biden administration has approved $116 billion in debt relief for more than 3.4 million Americans, including over a million students, the president said.

Biden also promised never to stop fighting to deliver relief to borrowers and make college education accessible to more Americans.

In addition, Biden emphasized the necessity to hold "bad actors" accountable for their actions.

Last week, the White House announced a decision to wipe out $39 billion worth of student debt for 804,000 borrowers.