UrduPoint.com

Biden Says US Will Speak With Saudi Arabia Soon About Oil Prices Following OPEC+ Decision

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Biden Says US Will Speak With Saudi Arabia Soon About Oil Prices Following OPEC+ Decision

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The United States will speak with Saudi Arabia soon the global oil market and the impact of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production starting next month, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"We're about to talk to them," Biden told reporters when asked what is his message to Saudi Arabia regarding the oil market, according to a White House pool report.

OPEC+ decided last week to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November. The Biden administration condemned the move as being short-sighted and countered Saudi claims that the move was economically necessary.

The reduction in output counters what the US hopes to accomplish in a prospective price cap on Russian oil, which is intended to allow oil supply to the market while reducing Russian profits, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

European energy markets in particular have been stressed by sanctions that the collective West has imposed on Russian energy sources in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia White House Oil Saudi Price United States Saudi Arabia November Market Million

