Biden Says Working to Prevent Rising Gas Prices, Will Release Reserve Oil as Needed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The US government will take appropriate steps, including releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), to prevent increases in gas prices for US consumers amid concerns about the global energy supply due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"As we respond, my administration is using every tool at its disposal to protect American families and businesses from rising prices at the gas pump... And the United States will release additional barrels of oil (from strategic reserves) as conditions warrant," Biden said during remarks on the Russia-Ukraine situation.