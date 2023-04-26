UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Would Meet With US House Speaker McCarthy, But Not To Negotiate Debt Ceiling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Biden Says Would Meet With US House Speaker McCarthy, But Not to Negotiate Debt Ceiling

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would be happy to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, so long as it does not pertain to negotiations on a debt ceiling increase

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would be happy to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, so long as it does not pertain to negotiations on a debt ceiling increase.

"I'm happy to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended. That's not negotiable," Biden said during a press conference.

Earlier this month, House Republicans unveiled legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending and other cost-saving measures. The proposal came following stalled talks between Biden and McCarthy on a debt ceiling increase.

The House could vote on the bill, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, as soon as this week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said earlier on Wednesday.

McCarthy has said that a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the House.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Vote Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

5 minutes ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

9 minutes ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

10 minutes ago
 AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual revi ..

AJK PM chairs LG and Rural Development annual review meeting

10 minutes ago
 Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

Canada's Teck Resources cancels breakup vote

10 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.