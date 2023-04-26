Biden Says Would Meet With US House Speaker McCarthy, But Not to Negotiate Debt Ceiling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would be happy to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, so long as it does not pertain to negotiations on a debt ceiling increase.

"I'm happy to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not the debt limit gets extended. That's not negotiable," Biden said during a press conference.

Earlier this month, House Republicans unveiled legislation to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for cuts to government spending and other cost-saving measures. The proposal came following stalled talks between Biden and McCarthy on a debt ceiling increase.

The House could vote on the bill, dubbed the Limit, Save, Grow Act, as soon as this week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said earlier on Wednesday.

McCarthy has said that a "no-strings-attached" debt limit increase would not pass the House.