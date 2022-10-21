Biden Says Would Not Support Permanent Repeal of Debt Ceiling

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he would not support a permanent repeal of the debt ceiling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday he would not support a permanent repeal of the debt ceiling.

When asked whether he would support a permanent repeal of the debt ceiling, Biden stated, "No."

"It'd be irresponsible," he said.

The United States national debt reached a new historic milestone as it topped $31 trillion for the first time in history, Treasury Department data showed at the beginning of the month.

The new record-high comes after the debt level rose above $30 trillion for the first time in February 2022, reaching $30.012 trillion as government spending surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.