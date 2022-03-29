UrduPoint.com

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years For Election Assistance In US - 2023 Budget Proposal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Biden Seeks $15Bln Over 10 Years for Election Assistance in US - 2023 Budget Proposal

President Joe Biden is proposing a total of $15 billion in election assistance funding, to be spread out over ten years, to boost polling infrastructure and vote-by-mail, the White House's budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) President Joe Biden is proposing a total of $15 billion in election assistance funding, to be spread out over ten years, to boost polling infrastructure and vote-by-mail, the White House's budget proposal for fiscal year 2023 said on Monday.

"As America's democracy faces threats across the nation, the state, county, and municipal governments that run Federal elections have struggled to obtain resources commensurate with the improved access and security that voters expect and deserve," the budget proposal released by the White House said. "To provide state and local election officials with a predictable funding stream for critical capital investments and increased staffing and services, the budget proposes $10 billion in new elections assistance funding to be allocated over ten years."

The budget proposal noted that federal government funding for the equipment, systems and personnel that comprise the nation's critical election infrastructure has been episodic or crisis-driven.

Biden also proposed $5 billion for the US Postal Service (USPS) to expand delivery capacity in "underserved areas and support for vote-by-mail, including making ballots postage free and reducing the cost of other election-related mail."

Voting by mail rose sharply in the November 2020 election, accounting for 46% of votes,up from 21% in the 2016 election, the USPS Inspector General said.

Voting by mail also became controversial in the 2020 election when then president Donald Trump alleged postal vote fraud that resulted in the filing of lawsuits and ultimately a challenge to the election victory of Biden, that was later upheld by electoral officials and Congress.

