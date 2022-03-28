(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden's 2023 budget proposal seeks nearly $1.8 billion to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region and $400 million to counter China's influence, documents revealed on Monday.

"To support American leadership in defending democracy, freedom and security worldwide, the budget includes nearly $1.8 billion to support a free and open, connected, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region and the Indo-Pacific strategy, and $400 million for the Countering the People's Republic of China Malign Influence Fund," the budget proposal said.