Biden Seeks $1Bln for US State Dept., Pentagon to Assist Ukraine Counter Russia - Budget

US President Joe Biden is seeking $1 billion in assistance to Ukraine for the Department of State and Defense Department to counter Russia, documents revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden is seeking $1 billion in assistance to Ukraine for the Department of State and Defense Department to counter Russia, documents revealed on Monday.

"In addition, the Budget provides nearly $1 billion in assistance to Ukraine for the State Department, USAID and Department of Defense to counter Russian malign influence and to meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cyber security issues, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization and civil society resilience," the budget proposal said.