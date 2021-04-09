Biden Seeks $2.1Bln for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden is seeking $2.1 billion to be invested the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and $20 million for a new Cyber Response and Recovery Fund, the White House said in its initial budget request for discretionary spending on Friday.

"The discretionary request responds, in a variety of ways, to funding challenges precipitated by recent cybersecurity incidents," the document said. "The discretionary request provides $2.1 billion, a $110 million increase from the 2021 enacted level, for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which builds on the $650 million provided for CISA in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The document explained that the funding would allow CISA to boost its cybersecurity tools, hire highly qualified experts, as well as get support services to protect and defend Federal information technology systems.

"The discretionary request also provides $20 million for a new Cyber Response and Recovery Fund," the document added.