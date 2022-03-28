Biden Seeks $682Mln for Ukraine in 2023, Up $219Mln From 2021 - Budget Proposal

US President Joe Biden's 2023 budget proposal calls for providing Ukraine with $682 million in assistance, the budget proposal revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden's 2023 budget proposal calls for providing Ukraine with $682 million in assistance, the budget proposal revealed on Monday.

"In addition, the Budget provides $682 million for Ukraine, an increase of $219 million above the 2021 enacted level, to counter Russian malign influence and to meet emerging needs related to security, energy, cybersecurity issues, disinformation, macroeconomic stabilization, and civil society resilience," the budget proposal said.