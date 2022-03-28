Biden Seeks to Significantly Boost US Agencies' Budgets to Reduce Energy Costs - Reports

The White House seeks billions of dollars in new funding in its fiscal year 2023 budget proposal to enable three federal agencies to administer requisite programs and reduce energy costs, CNN reported on Monday citing sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The White House seeks billions of Dollars in new funding in its fiscal year 2023 budget proposal to enable three Federal agencies to administer requisite programs and reduce energy costs, CNN reported on Monday citing sources.

The Biden administration is taking multiple different approaches across the departments and agencies to reduce energy costs, and is puling out all the stops to do so, the report said.

The administration's budget proposals seeks $48.2 billion for the Energy Department, $11.9 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency and $17.

6 billion for the the Interior Department, the report said.

The US Congress has a final say and it rarely approves all items and amounts US presidents ask for in their budget requests.

Earlier on Monday, US media reported that the Biden administration will propose more than $32 billion in new spending to fund police.

The police funding proposal will include $20.6 billion for the next fiscal year in Justice Department discretionary spending on law enforcement and crime prevention, $2 billion more than the sum allocated for the current fiscal year.