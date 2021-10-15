Biden Signs Bill Into Law to Raise Federal Debt Ceiling Until Early December - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law to temporarily increase the federal debt ceiling by $480 billion until early December, the White House said.

"On Thursday, October 14, 2021, the President signed into law: S.

1301, which provides for authority to increase the debt limit by $480 billion, which is expected to be sufficient to allow the Federal Government to continue to meet its full commitments through early December," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday.