Biden Signs Bill Into Law To Raise Federal Debt Ceiling Until Early December - White House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has signed a bill into law to temporarily increase the federal debt ceiling by $480 billion until early December, the White House said.
"On Thursday, October 14, 2021, the President signed into law: S.
1301, which provides for authority to increase the debt limit by $480 billion, which is expected to be sufficient to allow the Federal Government to continue to meet its full commitments through early December," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday.