Biden Signs Bill To Fast-Track Process To Raise US Debt Limit - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 02:30 AM

Biden Signs Bill to Fast-Track Process to Raise US Debt Limit - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) President Joe Biden announced that he has signed a bill to fast-track the process to raise the US debt ceiling that would prevent a default on the United States' debt.

"I just signed a bill to fast-track the process to raise our debt limit," Biden said in a statement on Friday. "The nation's full faith and credit has always been a shared responsibility.

The bipartisan support of this legislation shows that it is still possible for leaders to work across the aisle and deliver."

The bill allows Congress to vote on legislation to raise the debt ceiling through a simple majority instead of the 60-vote majority.

Earlier on Thursday, the US Senate passed the measure in a 59-35 vote. The US House of Representatives passed its own legislation on Tuesday to expedite the passage of the debt limit increase.

Congress is expected to vote on legislation to raise the debt ceiling as early as next week.

