Biden Signs Bill To Increase Debt Limit By $2.5Trln Into Law - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:21 PM

Biden Signs Bill to Increase Debt Limit by $2.5Trln Into Law - White House

President Joe Biden signed into law a measure to increase the US debt limit by $2.5 trillion in order to prevent a default until at least 2023, the White House said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) President Joe Biden signed into law a measure to increase the US debt limit by $2.5 trillion in order to prevent a default until at least 2023, the White House said on Thursday.

"On Thursday, December 16, 2021, the President signed into law: S.J. Res.

33, which provides for the authority to increase the debt limit by $2.5 trillion," the White House said in a press release.

The measure increases the debt ceiling enough to keep the government functioning until after the 2022 midterm elections. The US Federal debt will reach $31.4 trillion under the new legislation.

