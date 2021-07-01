UrduPoint.com
Biden Signs Bill To Restore Obama Rule To Limit Methane Emissions From Oil, Gas Wells

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:20 AM

Biden Signs Bill to Restore Obama Rule to Limit Methane Emissions from Oil, Gas Wells

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) President Joe Biden signed a bill to reinstate an Obama-era rule to limit methane emissions from new oil and gas wells in the United States.

"The first bill is going to help us to drastically cut methane pollution," Biden said during a signing ceremony on Wednesday.

In August 2020, then President Donald Trump rescinded standards aimed at limiting methane emissions from oil and gas production, processing, transmission and storage. The Trump rule also abolished limits for substances called volatile organic compounds from oil and gas transmission and storage.

By terminating Trump's rule, the bill restores 2016 Obama-era laws that required companies to capture methane leaks.

