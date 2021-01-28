UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Signs Executive Order To Halt New Oil, Gas Leases On Federal Land

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Signs Executive Order to Halt New Oil, Gas Leases on Federal Land

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order directing the Secretary of the Interior to stop issuing new leases for oil and gas exploitation on Federal land.

"Today's executive order also directs the Secretary of the Interior to stop issuing new oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters wherever possible," Biden said in a press conference.

"We're going to review and rest the oil and gas leasing program."

Biden reiterated that his administration will not ban fracking, but that it will have stronger standards for methane leaks.

The US president also said he will ask Congress to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies for oil companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Congress Gas

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

7 minutes ago

DP World and UNICEF announce global partnership to ..

1 hour ago

86,770 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered durin ..

1 hour ago

FOCP to eliminate cervical cancer: Jawaher Al Qasi ..

2 hours ago

Poland to implement near-total ban on abortion

33 minutes ago

Amnesty urges Morocco to release dissident histori ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.