Biden Signs Executive Order to Halt New Oil, Gas Leases on Federal Land

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order directing the Secretary of the Interior to stop issuing new leases for oil and gas exploitation on Federal land.

"Today's executive order also directs the Secretary of the Interior to stop issuing new oil and gas leases on public lands and offshore waters wherever possible," Biden said in a press conference.

"We're going to review and rest the oil and gas leasing program."

Biden reiterated that his administration will not ban fracking, but that it will have stronger standards for methane leaks.

The US president also said he will ask Congress to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies for oil companies.