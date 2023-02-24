Biden Signs Proclamation to Impose 200% Tariff on Russian Aluminum - White House

US President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Friday to impose a 200% tariff on Russian aluminum

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden signed a proclamation on Friday to impose a 200% tariff on Russian aluminum.

"To further reduce imports of aluminum articles and increase domestic capacity utilization, I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to impose: (a) beginning on March 10, 2023, a 200 percent ad valorem tariff on aluminum articles that are the product of Russia and derivative aluminum articles that are the product of Russia," the proclamation read.

Beginning on April 10, 2023, a 200% tariff will also be applied to "aluminum articles where any amount of Primary aluminum used in the manufacture of the aluminum articles is smelted in Russia, or the aluminum articles are cast in Russia, and derivative aluminum articles where any amount of primary aluminum used in the manufacture of the derivative aluminum articles is smelted in Russia, or the derivative aluminum articles are cast in Russia."