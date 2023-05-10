Biden Starts Meeting With Congressional Leaders on Issue of Raising US Debt Limit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) President Joe Biden has started the meeting with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday afternoon to negotiate raising the US debt limit in order to avoid a possible default in June.

Biden has been joined in the Oval Office by US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Both Democrats and Republicans say they hope to reach an agreement on a long-term deal to raise the debt limit. However, Republicans also want to reduce excessive Federal spending as part of an effort to balance the budget.