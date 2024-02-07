Open Menu

Biden Strengthens US Soot Regulations, Angering Industry

Published February 07, 2024

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced tough new air quality standards it said were sorely needed to protect the health of vulnerable communities, though industry groups have said the move would devastate domestic manufacturing.

It comes as the Democratic incumbent faces a tough election rematch against the likely Republican candidate Donald Trump, who rolled back dozens of air pollution regulations when he was in office.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s new rule concerns fine particulate matter, commonly known as soot, a widespread, deadly pollutant linked to asthma and heart disease, and more.

Under the new standard, levels of PM2.5 (particles that are 2.5 micrometers in diameter and smaller) would not be permitted to exceed an average annual level of 9 micrograms per cubic meter, down from the current 12 micrograms per cubic meter and more stringent than current as well as proposed European Union regulations.

"Today's action is a critical step forward to better protect workers, families and communities from the dangerous and costly impacts of fine particle pollution," EPA chief Michael Regan told reporters on a press call.

Vehicles, smokestacks and fires are common sources of fine particles, which also form when gases emitted by car engines, power plants and industrial processes react in the atmosphere.

The agency estimated the action would prevent up to 4,500 premature deaths and 290,000 lost workdays, and generate up to $46 billion in net health benefits in 2032, the first year that states would be required to meet the new standard.

