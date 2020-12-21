Biden Team Says Widening National Economic Council to Accelerate Jobs Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) President-Elect Joe Biden's transition team said on Monday that it was adding three new members to its National Economic Council in an effort to help accelerate jobs recovery and rehabilitation from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Working families are struggling through the deepest, most inequitable economic and jobs crisis in modern history," Biden said in a statement issued by the team. "This is no time to build back the way things were before - this is the moment to build a new American economy that works for all."

The statement named Joelle Gamble as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti as Deputy Directors of the National Economic Council.

"These seasoned public servants have the knowledge and experience to act quickly and decisively to address this economic crisis, responsibly open our economy, and put people back to work," Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in the statement.

"I look forward to working with them to create jobs and opportunity for all Americans."

More than 21 million Americans lost their jobs between March and April, at the height of lockdowns and other restrictive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. A rebound of 2.5 million jobs was logged in May and 4.8 million in June, before the recovery began slowing. For both September and October, less than 700,000 jobs were added each month. and 245,000 in November.

The US economy itself shrank by 5 percent in the first quarter and a record 31.4 percent in the subsequent three months before rebounding by 33.1 percent in the third quarter.