Biden Tells US Energy Firms Sitting on Idle Oil Wells 'Use It or Lose It'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Fees will be imposed on US energy firms that sit on idle oil wells to make extraordinary profits from a supply crunch, the Biden administration said on Thursday as it announced the largest ever daily release of 1 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

"Today, President Biden is calling on Congress to make companies pay fees on wells from their leases that they haven't used in years and on acres of public lands that they are hoarding without producing," the White House said in a statement. "Companies that are producing from their leased acres and existing wells will not face higher fees. But companies that continue to sit on non-producing acres will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre."

The US president's stance toward energy firms on idled oil wells was "use it or lose It," a Biden administration official speaking on condition of anonymity was quoted as saying by US media.

The White House said US oil drillers were ignoring the energy crunch in order to "to make extraordinary profits ... without investment," adding that one industry chief executive had acknowledged refusal to pump more oil at a price of even $200 per barrel.

In Thursday's trade, US crude traded at above $103 per barrel. The pump price of gasoline hovered near record highs, at above $4.20 per gallon.

The global price of oil, as dictated by London-traded Brent crude, hit 14-year highs of almost $140 a barrel on March 7, in the aftermath of US and EU sanctions imposed on major energy exporter Russia in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

An estimated 3 million barrels per day of Russian oil is impacted directly by a US import ban and indirectly by sanctions, adding to a prior shortage of about 2-3 million barrels daily in the market.

To alleviate the supply crunch at home, the White House said it will release a record of 1 million barrels per day of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over the next six months, totaling 180 million barrels, to alleviate a supply crunch that has sent fuel prices to all-time highs.

"After consultation with allies and partners, the President will announce the largest release of oil reserves in history, putting one million additional barrels on the market per day on average - every day - for the next six months," the White House said. "The scale of this release is unprecedented: the world has never had a release of oil reserves at this 1 million per day rate for this length of time. This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as (a) bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up."

Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels from the SPR in November and 30 million earlier this month, in coordination with the reserves release by other major oil consuming countries that included China, Japan, India, South Korea and Britain.

The SPR had 568.3 million barrels in its stock as of the week ended March 25, according to the US Energy Information Administration. With the current release plan of 180 million barrels over the next six months, the nation's reserve could be drawn down to a third of its current size.

Biden began tapping the SPR to provide US refiners with oil loaned from the reserve that they would not have to pay for but return within a stipulated period. By doing this, the administration hoped there will be fewer transactions of oil in the open market and prices for both crude and fuel products like gasoline and diesel will come down.

In recent weeks, the administration has released some 3 million barrels weekly from the SPR. But the government's efforts have had negligible effect so far on prices, with refiners turning out more products than they usually do at this time of year, resulting in extraordinarily high usage that has kept prices little changed on both the crude and oil products fronts.

US media reported on Wednesday that Biden is likely to invoke this week Cold War-era powers to boost domestic production of critical minerals for the making of electric-vehicle and other types of batteries as the president leans more heavily on renewable energy sources to wean the nation off oil.